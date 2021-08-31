Amber Alert issued for two children, 10 and 11, last seen in Rusk

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children from East Texas.

Ashlynn Wells, 10, and Desmond Wells, 11, were reportedly last seen in the 11200 block of US Hwy 84 West in Rusk around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

The Amber Alert identified Jesse Ray Schmidt, 32, as a suspect.

According to the alert, they may be in a Black 2012 Honda Civic with TX license plate BNX6155.

Ashlynn is described as a white female, 5’2" tall, 109 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts, and gray and pink Nike shoes.

Desmond is described as a white male, 5’5" tall, 154 pounds, with brown eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and black t-shirt, gray shorts, and Wolverine hiking boots.

Schmidt is described as a white male, 5’10" tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903)683-2271.

