An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old believed to have been abducted in Beaumont, Texas.

Seryna Ferrin was last seen on foot in the 150 block of Charlotte Drive on Dec. 4 around 7:30 p.m.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the 14-year-old was last seen wearing a green jacket, white tank top, and pink pajama pants.

Seryna Ferrin, 14

Ferrin is described as having hazel eyes and brown hair. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 104 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.