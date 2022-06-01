AMBER ALERT issued for baby after father reportedly shoots wife, her mother in Montgomery Co.

article

Authorities are on the hunt for a man accused of kidnapping a 3-month-old baby before shooting two people in Montgomery County.

Deputies with the Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office say around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to a shooting in the 30100 block of Aldine Westfield Rd. That's where officers say they found two women who looked to be shot in the head.

One of the women, Tangela Igbobokwe, was taken to a local emergency room where officials say at last check was in serious condition. The other, Linda Larkins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information on what led up to the shooting is preliminary, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded. Currently, it's believed Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe, 41, shot his wife and her mother following a child custody dispute over their 3-month-old baby, Mansa Igbokwe.

Officials believe Obinna took off shortly afterward in a 2008 white Honda Accord with a Texas license plate reading KMY0702 last known to be in the area of I-45 and Highway 105.

An AMBER ALERT was issued hours later by law enforcement officials and said in a press release they believe the child is in "imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death."

Officials described Obinna as 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He's considered armed and dangerous, so authorities are asking to not approach him but call investigators if you see him or the car he's driving by calling the MCSO at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-392-STOP.