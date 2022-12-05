Irving 4-month-old reunited with mother, father arrested
IRVING, Texas - 4-month-old Gianina Martinez has been reunited with her mother and her father has been placed under arrest after an AMBER Alert was requested earlier in the day.
Gianna Martinez (Source: Irving Police)
Irving police say the child was taken by her father 29-year-old Germey Martinez after putting a knife to the child's mothers throat and threatened to kill her just after 10 a.m. on Monday.
Germey Martinez (Source: Irving Police)
Martinez left the apartment at 6300 block of N. MacArthur Blvd. with the child.
He was found at a hotel nearby and taken into custody without incident.
Police say they do not believe the child was harmed.
Martinez is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.