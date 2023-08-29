Amazon recently made changes to its free shipping policy. The company has decided to raise the minimum order requirement from $25 to $35 in many areas.

The change does not affect Amazon Prime members.

While the new policy has been implemented in some regions, it has not yet been rolled out universally. Online reports suggest that Amazon is currently testing the price hike based on the geographic location of its customers.

This means that some may still be able to take advantage of the $25 minimum for free shipping, while others will have to meet the new $35 threshold.

Amazon's decision to adjust its free shipping policy comes at a time when the company is experiencing significant growth and expanding its customer base. With an increasing number of people relying on online shopping, Amazon faces the challenge of managing shipping expenses while maintaining customer satisfaction