Amanda Edwards running for late U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner's seat

The Brief Amanda Edwards, an attorney and former Houston City Council member, will run to represent Texas' 18th Congressional District. The position was left vacant following the death of U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner. A date for the election has not yet been set.



Amanda Edwards announced Wednesday that she will run for late U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner’s seat to represent Texas' 18th Congressional District.

The attorney, a native of the district, previously served as an At-Large Houston City Council Member.

What they're saying:

In a post on X, Edwards wrote, "I am honored to announce that I am running for Congress. My commitment to this community has never wavered, and I will continue to fight for the opportunities and resources our district needs. We need the next generation of new leaders in Washington to combat Trump’s attacks on jobs, healthcare, and education. The stakes are far too important to stay on the sidelines right now. With unwavering determination, I will work every day to deliver real results for the people I serve."

Dig deeper:

About Texas’ 18th District

The backstory:

Turner was elected to represent Texas' 18th Congressional District in the November 2024 election. He passed away on March 5, leaving the seat vacant.

The district includes much of inner-city Houston and the surrounding areas.

Before Turner, the seat was held by late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's daughter Erica Lee Carter. Carter won a special election after her mother's death and served from November to January.

Lee represented the district from 1995 until July 2024, when she died of pancreatic cancer.

When is the election?

A date for the special election to fill Turner's seat in Texas' 18th Congressional District has not been set by Governor Greg Abbott.

The date typically coincides with a previously scheduled election.

Until the election, the district's offices will continue to represent the people of TX-18 by offering constituent services.