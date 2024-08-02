Amanda Edwards, former challenger against late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee for the 18th Congressional District and At-Large Houston City Council member, officially launched her campaign for Jackson Lee's former seat.

Following Congresswoman Jackson Lee’s passing, a new Democratic nominee will be selected by the precinct chairs of the 18th Congressional District on Aug. 13, 2024. This selection process presents an opportunity for the district to embrace the next generation of leadership.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Edwards' campaign priorities include economic opportunity, infrastructure, healthcare access, and education.

Edwards gave this statement in her press release:

"I am running for Congress to place people over politics, to deliver the results our community deserves, and to continue the strong legacy of servant leadership in the 18th Congressional District. From the late Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, the late Congressman Mickey Leland, Congressman Craig Washington and, most recently, the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the people of the 18th Congressional District expect bold, effective leadership. I got my start in Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s D.C. office 20 years ago, and I have been directly trained by Congresswoman Jackson Lee. I am uniquely equipped to continue her legacy and fight for our rights, as well as elevate innovative solutions that can move our community forward in a transformative way. This battle is for the long haul."