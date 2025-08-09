Brazoria County: Alvin man killed in hit-and-run on SH-35; police looking for driver

The Brief The crash happened early Saturday on SH-35 near Briscoe Park. The suspect's vehicle is described as a white late model Ford Bronco, possibly damaged on the front side. Anyone with information can contact Alvin Police or Detective C. McDonald.



Alvin Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

Brazoria County crime: Alvin fatal hit-and-run

What we know:

Police say the crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Highway 35 South, near Briscoe Park.

Officers tried to save the victim, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim was identified as 53-year-old Timothy Zavala of Alvin.

It's believed the hit-and-run vehicle was going north on SH-35 and struck the victim while he was walking south.

The vehicle is believed to be a white late model Ford Bronco. It could possibly have damage on the front side.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can contact authorities by doing one of the following:

Alvin Police Department: Call 281-388-4370

Detective C. McDonaldCall 281-585-7158Email cmcdonald@cityofalvin.com

Call 281-585-7158

Email cmcdonald@cityofalvin.com