Alvin ISD teacher accused of 'improper relationship' with student

article

An Alvin ISD teacher is behind bars Thursday for what authorities have only described as an "improper relationship" with a student.

RELATED: FBI warns teen boys increasingly targeted in online 'sextortion' schemes

Details are scarce but JoAnn Karel of Pearland was arrested Thursday by Alvin ISD police. She is currently being held on a $20,000 surety bond in Brazoria County on a charge of "improper relationship between educator/student."

FOX 26 has reached out to Alvin ISD for comment, but we have not heard back from them, as of this writing.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY COVERAGE

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.