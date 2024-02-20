One person is dead after their car was hit by a train in southwest Houston, officials say.

According to Union Pacific, a train hit a car crossing at 13100 Almeda Road near Junction Drive on Tuesday evening around 4:45 p.m.

The driver od the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the train crew was not hurt.

Union Pacific says they are working with local authorities to understand what led up to the incident.