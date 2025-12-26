Almeda car fire victim found on Christmas Day was shot, Harris County officials say

Harris County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a man was found shot inside a burning car on Christmas Day.

Car fire victim was shot

What we know:

Around 4 a.m., deputies were called to Fellows Road near Del Papa Street for a vehicle fire. The Houston Fire Department were already at the scene putting the flames out.

Deputies learned there was an adult male in the car, and it was determined he had sustained a gunshot wound after recovering the body.

Harris County investigators are working to identify the victims and circumstances behind the shooting.

What we don't know:

No motives have been determined and there have been no suspects identified.

What you can do:

Detectives urge anyone with information to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).