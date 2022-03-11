Expand / Collapse search

Alleged car burglar shot, run over to death in southwest Houston

A southwest Houston car burglary suspect is dead after being shot by residents and then being run over by a woman who may have dropped him off.

HOUSTON - An alleged car burglar is dead after being shot in southwest Houston and then being run over by woman who may have dropped him off.

Houston police say it happened Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Clarewood Dr.

Police responded to shots fired and found an adult male that had been shot and possibly run over.

The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police say it was reported three men who live in the apartment complex saw the man breaking into a truck, and confronted him.

That's when a physical altercation occurred.

One of the three residents pulled out a gun and fired shots, sending the suspect running away. The man chased after him shooting more shots at him and eventually hitting him.

HPD officers believe a light blue Nissan Rogue ran the suspect over after he was shot.

It is believed the woman driving the Nissan, with a child inside, may have dropped off the male who was breaking into the truck, and out of fear ran him over trying to flee from the area.

The male residents have been detained and are cooperating with officers.