Expand / Collapse search

'All Screwed Up': A visual project on the life of DJ Screw released

By
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 26 Houston

Movie on the life of DJ Screw released

A brand new DJ Screw visual project, All Screwed Up, has been released. CoCo Dominguez spoke with the project's director and the DJ's sister about the film.

HOUSTON - After many years of anticipation, some lucky Houstonians got a peek at the brand new DJ Screw visual project, All Screwed Up.

November 16, 2020 marks 20 years since the legendary DJ Screw passed away.

He was known for creating the slowed-down sound of the south.

Series based on life of Houston icon DJ Screw in production 20 years after his death
slideshow

Series based on life of Houston icon DJ Screw in production 20 years after his death

ALL SCREWED UP: A new biographical series based on the life of Houston music legend DJ Screw is set to release this year. In addition, Ashley Turner, the daughter of Mayor Sylvester Turner, declared January 24 the official "DJ Screw Day" in Houston in place of her father.

VIP access was only granted to those who pre-ordered a "Screw Box," which contained a link to watch the visual project Monday night.

For everyone else, they said standby for the next major announcement on how to watch the film.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

DJ Screw’s sister Michelle Willard discussed the decision to finally allow his story to be told. While, director and writer Isaac “Chill” Yowman says it was about telling the legendary story of Texas by Texas.