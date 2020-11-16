'All Screwed Up': A visual project on the life of DJ Screw released

After many years of anticipation, some lucky Houstonians got a peek at the brand new DJ Screw visual project, All Screwed Up.

November 16, 2020 marks 20 years since the legendary DJ Screw passed away.

He was known for creating the slowed-down sound of the south.

VIP access was only granted to those who pre-ordered a "Screw Box," which contained a link to watch the visual project Monday night.

For everyone else, they said standby for the next major announcement on how to watch the film.

DJ Screw’s sister Michelle Willard discussed the decision to finally allow his story to be told. While, director and writer Isaac “Chill” Yowman says it was about telling the legendary story of Texas by Texas.