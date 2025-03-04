Jocelyn Nungaray's mother to be special guest at Trump's address to Congress

The Brief Alexis Nungaray will be a special guest at President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress. Nungaray's 12-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, was murdered and sexually assaulted by two illegal migrants in June 2024. Alexis has been a fierce advocate for the Justice for Jocelyn Act, an act that would keep detained immigrants in custody while their cases are proceeding.



Later Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress, and it was announced special guests will join Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Alexis Nungaray, mother to 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was murdered by two undocumented migrants in June 2024, was reported to be with the president during the session.

Trump will deliver his address before a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. ET, following the tradition of newly inaugurated presidents.

Special guests invited to Joint Session of Congress

According to the White House, Nungaray, along with 11 other individuals and families, were invited due to having stories of how the Biden Administration negatively impacted their life and how President Trump is enacting change.

What will Trump's speech entail?

House Speaker Mike Johnson formally invited Trump to deliver the March 4 address as an opportunity for him to share his "America First vision" for the country’s legislative future. Trump’s speech is expected to focus on his policy priorities, economic plans, and foreign affairs agenda.

His speech is expected to outline key legislative goals and set the tone for his second term. Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan will give the Democratic party’s formal rebuttal after Trump speaks.

The event will be broadcast live on LiveNOW from FOX, which will also air the Democratic response.

Jocelyn Nungaray's murder

The backstory:

In June 2024, 12-year-old Jocelyn's body was found in a creek near West Rankin Road. She had been strangled and sexually assaulted, police reported.

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, are currently charged with capital murder in Nungaray's death. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the two, a move Nungaray’s parents and family is supportive of, according to former Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Both Pena and Rangel are in jail on $10 million bond each for the girl's death.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the two men entered the U.S. illegally. The agency says Martinez was detained by border patrol agents in El Paso on March 14 and released the same day. Similarly, Pena was apprehended and released on May 28.

Based on a search warrant, investigators believe the two men were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, also known as TdA.

Nungaray’s mother has been advocating for the passing of the Justice for Jocelyn Act. The act would keep detained immigrants in custody while their cases are proceeding. The proposal is backed by Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz.