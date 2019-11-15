Alex Bregman loses second grandparent in matter of weeks

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is mourning the loss of his grandmother.

Bregman posted a photo on Instagram Friday morning with him and his family surrounding his grandmother with the caption, "Rest In Peace Grammy I love you."

This is the second grandparent Bregman loses in a matter of weeks.

Several people are reaching out with their condolences, including Astros teammate Carlos Correa who posted an emoji of prayer hands.

Just before Game 7 of the World Series, the Astros' third baseman announced the death of his grandfather on his mother's side, Joe DeOliveira.

He also made the announcement on his Instagram page.