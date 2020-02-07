Aldine ISD teacher allegedly had students pick cotton, called herself 'overseer'

A teacher at Aldine Middle School is drawing criticism after she allegedly had her students picking cotton during class.

According to now-deleted social media posts, she instructed students on the correct way to pick cotton, urged them to go home and plant the seeds, and hurried them through the process, saying she was the "overseer".

Aldine ISD released the following statement on Friday night:

"Please be advised that we are aware of the assignment given by a history teacher to a group of eighth-grade students that was shared via social media and later sent to the local media. The matter is under investigation.

While we encourage teachers to be creative and find innovative ways to help students connect to content and think critically, it is important to be considerate and thoughtful of how that is done.

Aldine Middle School, like other Aldine ISD schools, is a place where diversity is valued and celebrated."

