ALCS Game 4: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers score

The Houston Astros are in Arlington looking to even up the American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers in Game 4.

Currently, the Texas Rangers are leading the series 2-1.

Jose Urquidy will be the starting pitcher for the Houston Astros against the Rangers.

Can't watch the game live? We'll have all the highlights and major plays here throughout the game.

TOP FIRST

Jose Altuve leads off for the Houston Astros. Altuve knocks a line drive to left field for a double.

Dubon steps in and hits a blooper to shallow center field for a single. Altuve advances to third. Bregman steps in and hits a line drive triple to center field scoring Altuve and Bregman. Astros lead 2-0.

Yordan Alvarez steps in and knocks a line drive to center field, scoring Bregman. Astros lead 3-0.

The next batter, Jose Abreu steps in and grounds out to shallow infield, advancing Alvarez to second base. One out. Tucker now at the plate and hits a line drive back to the pitcher, who makes the play to first base. Two outs. Chas McCormick steps in and is walked. The Texas Rangers are headed to the bullpen and Dane Dunning will replace Andrew Heaney after just ⅔ of an inning pitched. Jeremy Pena steps in and hits a line drive in the infield and beats out the throw, advancing the runners. Based are now loaded for Martin Maldonado, who strikes out swinging. However, the Astros strike first, 3-0 Astros.

BOTTOM FIRST

Semien steps in and leads off for the Rangers and flies out to center field. One out. Corey Seager now at the plate and he flies out to left field. Two out. Evan Carter steps in and flies out to center field for a one, two, three inning for the Astros. Astros lead 3-0 after the first inning.

TOP SECOND

Jose Altuve leads off for the Astros in the top of the second and hits a line drive single to right field. Dubon steps in and is called out on strikes. A challenge has been requested after the Texas Rangers pitcher attempted to throw out Altuve at first base. Call on the field stands Altuve was safe at first base. Bregman steps in and is walked, which will advance Altuve to second base. Yordan Alvarez now at the plate and hits a grounder to second base to get Bregman. However, Altuve advances to third base and Alvarez is on first. Two outs. Abreu is at bat and reaches on a fielder's choice, however, Alvarez is out at second base to retire the side. Score remains 3-0 Astros.

BOTTOM SECOND

Adolis Garcia leads off for the Rangers and knocks a solo-home run to left field. Rangers cut into the Astros lead 2-1.

Mitch Garver walks. Jonah Heim steps in and flies out to deep center field. One out. Nathaniel Lowe steps in and doubles to left field, advancing Garver to third. Josh Jung steps in and is out on a sacrifice fly, Mitch Garver scores. Astros lead 3-2. Leody Taveras steps in and strikes out swinging.

TOP THIRD

Kyle Tucker steps in to lead off for the Astros, who grounds out to shortstop. One out. Chas McCormick grounds out to shallow infield. Two out. Jeremy Pena called out on strikes. Astros continue to lead 3-2.

BOTTOM THIRD

Marcus Semien leads off for the Rangers and pops out to second base. One out. Corey Seager steps in and hits a homer to center field. Game now tied 3-3.

Evan Carter steps in and singles to shallow left field. Adolis Garcia singles to left field, Carter to second. The Houston Astros are going to the bullpen. Ryne Stanek will replace Jose Urquidy on the mound. Mitch Garver steps in and grounds out to shallow infield and Adolis Garcia is out at second for the double play. Score tied at 3-3 after three innings.

TOP FOURTH

Martin Maldonado leads off for the Astros in the top of the fourth and is walked. Jose Altuve now at the plate and is also walked, advancing Maldonado to second. Dubon knocks a line drive single to right field. Based are loaded for Bregman, who strikes out swinging. Yordan Alvarez steps in. The Texas Rangers are going to the bullpen once again. Cody Bradford will replace Dane Dunning at the mound. Alvarez hits a deep ball, looked like it was gone, but the play was made. However, Maldonado scores as a result of the deep hit. Astros lead, 4-3.

Abreu steps in and he GOES YARD!!! A 3-run 438-foot home run to the second deck. Astros now lead 7-3.

Tucker steps in and flies out to center field to retire the side. Astros lead 7-3.

BOTTOM FOURTH

Hunter Brown takes the mound to replace Ryne Stanek for the Astros. Jonah Heim leads off for the Rangers and lines out to left field. One out. Nathaniel Lowe steps in and strikes out swinging. Two out. Jung steps in and is called out on strikes. Astros lead remains, 7-3.

TOP FIFTH

The Texas Rangers have called to the bullpen once again. Chris Stratton is replacing Cody Bradford on the mound. Chas McCormick leads off for the Astros and lines out to center field. One out. Pena steps in and is called out on strikes. Two out. Maldonado now at the plate and strikes out swinging to retire the side.

BOTTOM FIFTH

Taveras leads off for the Texas Rangers who hits a line drive through the infield for a single. Semien steps in and knocks a blooper to center field for a single. Two men on. No outs. Corey Seager steps in and lines out to shallow right field on a line drive rope. A challenge is now underway to determine whether or not Abreu tagged Semien heading back to first base. Following a review, it was determined that Semien was out for an Astros double play. Two out. Carter steps in and flies out to center field. Rangers go empty handed in the bottom of the fifth. Astros lead remains 7-3 after five innings.

TOP SIXTH

Jose Altuve leads off for the Astros in the top of the sixth inning. Altuve grounds out to second base. One out. Dubon steps in against Stratton. Dubon flies out to right field. Two out. Bregman steps in and is walked. Alvarez now at the plate facing Texas Rangers pitcher Will Smith, who replaced Chris Stratton. Alvarez grounds out to shortstop to retire the side.

BOTTOM SIXTH

Garcia steps in and flies out to right center field. One out. Garver now at bat against Brown. Garver grounds out to shortstop. Two out. Jonah Heim steps in and grounds out to second base. Side retired. Astros remain ahead, 7-3 after six innings.

TOP SEVENTH