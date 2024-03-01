The family member of the 7-year-old boy injured at the Lakewood Church shooting says he has made progress in his condition.

According to the boy's grandmother, the 7-year-old can be sat up in a customized wheelchair. She also says he is wearing a helmet constructed to protect his head injury and they explored his ICU room, naming each object.

Just last week, the boy was taken off life support and able to breathe on his own.

