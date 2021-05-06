AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donated to Brazoria County OEM

Hurricane season begins in June, but officials in Brazoria County are gearing up, making sure that they have resources available if the storms come this way. One way the county is preparing is making sure that they are ready to take care of pets in the event of a natural disaster.

AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet identification and recovery service provider in the United States announced its donation of an AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer to the Brazoria County Office of Emergency Management. This life-saving piece of equipment will be available to dispatch to any local disaster scene that needs assistance sheltering pets. This trailer was delivered on April 8, as hurricane season is approaching Texas, and will assist the Brazoria County Emergency Management team in helping community pets that may become displaced from natural disasters.

AKC Pet Disaster Relief is a nationwide program sponsored by AKC Reunite, the country's largest non-profit microchip identification and recovery service. AKC Reunite partners with AKC® Dog Clubs and pet lovers across the country to make these donations a reality. The Brazoria County trailer was made possible by donations from the Texas Coastal Brittany Club, The Labrador Retriever Club Inc., Rushmore CARES, and AKC Reunite.

"Safe pet care and sheltering solutions are critical immediately following a disaster, and we are delighted to offer this trailer to the Brazoria County Office of Emergency Management as an important resource to help their community," said Tom Sharp, AKC Reunite CEO. "This is the 93rd AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation through the Pet Disaster Relief program and will provide crucial resources to allow their team to quickly set up emergency shelter and care for displaced pets in the case of a disaster."

The equipment in the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailers helps to create a safe, temporary home-base for at least 65 pets during the first 72 hours after a disaster is declared. The trailers house and deliver essential animal care items including crates and carriers, AKC Reunite microchips and an AKC Reunite universal microchip scanner, bowls, collars and leashes as well as fans, lighting and a generator, cleaning supplies and maintenance items. These supplies can be used as co-location shelters, where people can evacuate with their pets, as well as emergency animal shelters for displaced animals.

"Our organization is extremely grateful to AKC Reunite, the Texas Coastal Brittany Club, The Labrador Retriever Club Inc., and Rushmore CARES for providing this vital and lifesaving tool for our community," said Jessica L. Chase, the Agricultural and Natural Resources AgriLife Extension Agent for Brazoria County. "Our team is now better prepared to support the people and pets of our community in the wake of a potential disaster."

"Our club is pleased to be part of the group that contributed to the purchase of an AKC Pet Disaster Relief Trailer to assist the community," said Amanda McGavin of the Texas Coastal Brittany Club. "The trailer will serve as a life-saving resource for the folks at the Brazoria County Emergency Management during emergencies in the area."

Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Pet Disaster Relief at www.akcreunite.org/relief.

