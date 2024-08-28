Houston police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting involving a teenager in north Houston.

At this time, details are limited, but police say a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition after a shooting near 11700 Airline Drive.

Initial reports state the shooting was a drive-by and a black sedan drove off going northbound.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.