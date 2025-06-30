Airbnb announces 3-year partnership with FIFA ahead of World Cup 2026 in Houston

The Brief Airbnb has partnered with FIFA for a three-year collaboration covering major tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, to enhance economic opportunities and fan experiences. The 2026 Host City Impact Program will allocate $5 million to projects in host cities like Houston to foster economic growth. Airbnb expects to accommodate around 31,000 guests during the World Cup, contributing $3.6 billion to Houston, with hosts potentially earning up to $210 million collectively.



Airbnb has teamed up with FIFA in a multi-year partnership leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will take place in Houston and other cities.

What we know:

The popular temporary housing platform announced its three-year global partnership with FIFA. This collaboration will cover three major tournaments: the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the FIFA World Cup 2026, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

Airbnb stated that the partnership aims to create new economic opportunities, support host cities, and provide fans with unique ways to experience the World Cup.

As part of this initiative, Airbnb has launched the 2026 Host City Impact Program. This program will work with host cities, including Houston, to distribute $5 million in funding to select projects that promote economic growth.

What they're saying:

During the World Cup, Airbnb anticipates that Houston will accommodate approximately 31,000 guests.

"On average hosts will earn 3,000 dollars in just a few weeks. It’s a great opportunity for everyone to join Airbnb platform as a host and leverage the huge demand that Houston and other markets will see," Jordi Torres, the Managing Director North America & Latin America for Airbnb, said.

The partnership will also feature exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences hosted by World Cup players, according to Airbnb.

"We work hard to recruit news hosts and make sure they can economically benefit from these opportunities while providing a more diverse offering for travelers that are coming from all over the world," Torres said.

In all 16 host cities, Airbnb stays during the 2026 World Cup are projected to contribute $3.6 billion to local economies, with hosts potentially earning up to $210 million collectively.