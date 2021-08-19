Afghan refugee shares her story with FOX 26

The situation in Afghanistan is horrific and only going to get worse, according to one woman who sought refuge from the Taliban to Houston.

"I'm really scared. I don't want them to be in trouble," said ‘Nina.’

Her family is in danger in the thick of the Taliban takeover.

We are calling her ‘Nina’ to conceal her identity as she speaks to us about how the Taliban brutally beat her father in the late 90s.

"They did attack my family. We just fled the country in an emergency during the night so they do not see us because they were about to kill my father," she said. "That was really hard for me. I was not talking for a month until we got to Karachi, Pakistan."

In 2003, they came back to Kabul from Pakistan.

"We heard everything is fine, U.S. is there, is no Taliban, so we didn't know that it is going to be the same."

She got her Special Immigrant Visa and moved to Houston several years ago. The goal was to bring her parents and three siblings to America.

"I am at the end of the process, I passed my test for citizenship, but I don't know what to do. I am trying to get them to move at least away from Afghanistan," said said. "They can't exit the house right now. It has been four days."

"Being a woman, it is like a bird you put inside a cage and can't breathe on their own and leave, until people tell you to leave, like men."

She says it is only going to get worse.

"When they have their rules, and they force people to live with the rules that they have, then it is really hard for people. They prefer to die than be tortured by the Taliban."