Adoption fees waived at Harris County Pets due to overpopulation

Harris County Pets is one of many animal shelters that have recently seen an overwhelming increase in their pet population.

HCP has exceeded its capacity to comfortably house pets, and is now waiving the adoption fees for all available cats and dogs through the weekend, (June 19 & 20) which can save adopters up to $80.

Residents and rescue partners can support HCP in their mission to help pets find forever homes by adopting or fostering a pet. The center also offers a variety of volunteer opportunities for interested applicants, including dog walker, and kennel assistant positions.

All adopted pets would be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and would receive a Harris County pet license for one year.

Harris County Pets

"We invite everyone to visit our beautiful new facility and see all the amazing dogs and cats in need of a forever home," said Michael White, DVM, MS, director of Harris County Veterinary Public Health. "We are also deeply thankful to our rescue and transport partners, fosters, volunteers, and the community for helping us reach our high live release rate."

HCP adoption hours are weekdays from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and weekends from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. All adoption appointments must be made by calling (281) 999-3191 or on their website .

"It is important to emphasize that we will not be able to maintain this incredible success without your continued support. If you are unable to adopt one of our pets, please consider fostering a pet, or volunteering at our facility or at our outreach events."

Harris County Pets is located at 612 Canino Road, Houston, TX 77076.