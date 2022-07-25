Adele announces rescheduled Las Vegas shows

article

Musician Adele revealed she has rescheduled her canceled tour dates.

"Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," the singer said in a statement on Twitter. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them."

"But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you."

Aside from the 24 rescheduled shows, the "Easy On Me" singer added eight shows. "Weekends with Adele" will run from Nov. 18, 2022 until March 25, 2023.

Adele canceled all of her shows set to take place at the Colosseum on Jan. 21. The British pop star made the announcement at the time via social media.

"Hi. Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the singer said in a video statement.

"We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

According to Adele, "half" of her team had contracted COVID-19 while preparing the shows.

Adele later spoke about the cancelation and the toll it took on her mental health during a radio interview with BBC Radio 4’s "Desert Island Discs."

"I was a shell of a person for a couple of months," she admitted. "I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grief the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal."

