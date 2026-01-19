The Brief Smoke was still rising from the remains of a fire at the Addicks Reservoir on Monday. The fire began Sunday, but crews allowed it to turn into a controlled burn. The fire department says they are winding down their response on Monday afternoon.



The Houston Fire Department is winding down their response to a grass fire near the Addicks Reservoir that sparked up Sunday.

The backstory:

The fire near I-10 and Eldridge Parkway started as a grass fire, but crews turned it into a controlled burn.

HFD was called out to the scene early for smoke. They arrived and found smoke, However, due to the cold weather, they couldn't see the fire.

Additional resources, including drones, were called out to the scene.

Further searching located a column of smoke and wildland fire resources were activated.

Officials said the wildland fire team consists of 45 on-duty/off-duty personnel who are specially trained to fight the fire.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire burned 105 acres and is 99% contained.

Officials stated there was a concern about air quality on Monday. However, there is no air quality threat as of right now.

Fire crews said they will remain on the scene until the fire is completely out, which could be a day or a couple of days as they were allowing the flames to continue so they could burn off years of debris and prevent future fire threats.

Some smoke could still be seen rising from patches of a wooded area on Monday.

The fire department was managing the fire with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas A&M Forestry Service.

Fire safety

Fire officials are urging anyone who may be using an open flame or fire to be aware of any sparks that may occur.

Due to the lower humidity levels, the area nearby may be very dry, which will give more fuel for the fire to potentially grow and expand quickly.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what caused the fire.