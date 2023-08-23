Police respond to 'active shooter situation' in Pittsburgh, report that 'hundreds of rounds were fired'

article

Pittsburgh police responded to an active shooting situation in which "hundreds of rounds" were reportedly fired near the neighborhood of Garfield on Wednesday.

Police have yet to offer details on how many people may have been injured in the incident. The situation reportedly escalated into gunfire when police arrived to serve an eviction notice, according to KDKA-TV. Garfield is a small neighborhood in northeast Pittsburgh.

"I’ve never heard bullets like this," a neighbor near the scene told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Something you’d see in a movie."

City police have closed several roads in the area and have posted on social media urging residents to stay away as shots are "continuing to be fired."

A trooper on the scene told Fox News that the resident of the home had been shooting down police drones after the eviction incident. As of the early afternoon, the resident remained barricaded inside their home.

"Officers are beginning to evacuate people from the houses in the 4800 block of Broad St. If you are inside, please shelter in place, dial 911, and identify your address, location. Officers will be entering to help guide you to safety," police wrote.

Police have also set up a media staging area, but have yet to announce a time for a briefing.

The FBI has also responded to the scene, Fox News Digital is told.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.