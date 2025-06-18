Acres Home drive-by shooting injures man, 2 women on Phillips Street

Three people are injured after a drive-by shooting in the Acres Home area and Houston police are investigating.

According to Lieutenant R. Willkens, of the three injured there were one man and two women.

Phillips Street drive-by shooting

What we know:

Police say a vehicle rode down the dead-end street in the 6600 block of Phillips Street around 10 p.m.

There was an interaction and the shooter fired at the trio as they were standing outside, Lt. Willkens said.

One woman was shot multiple times in the torso and was reported to be in critical condition, officials say.

Lt. Willkens added the man was shot in the buttocks and the second woman was shot in the leg.

There were four children in the home while the shooting occurred, and they were not injured.

What we don't know:

The shooter's identity is unknown at this time. Police also have not reported what led up the shooting.