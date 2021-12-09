Accused 'mastermind' behind robbery leading to the death of New Orleans officer, another man, denied bond

article

The man accused of orchestrating a robbery that lead to the deaths of a New Orleans Police Officer and another man at a Houston restaurant was denied bond after appearing in court on Thursday.



Anthony Jenkins, 22, is believed to be the ‘mastermind’ behind the shooting of a New Orleans Police Department Officer and his friend at the Grotto restaurant back on August 21. However, Jenkins isn’t charged with the shooting of the two men as he was behind bars at the time.

According to court documents, Anthony Jenkins contacted his brother, also named Anthony Jenkins (Anthony Rayshard Jenkins), telling him that if they complete the robbery at the restaurant, they would have enough money to bond him out from behind bars. He also told him how to do the robbery as the man they were stalking was targeted for his expensive watch.

Anthony Rayshard Jenkins, Fredrick Dwayne Jackson, and Khalil Jden Nelson are all charged in connection with the shooting of New Orleans Police Officer Everett Briscoe, a 13-year-veteran with the New Orleans Police Department. The other victim, who was Briscoe’s friend, Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy.

