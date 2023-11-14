Opening statements are expected to begin in the trial for a man accused of killing Houston native R&B singer JaeRene, whose real name is Jaelyn Chapman.

"It’s been a long 2 and a half years. I lost my daughter and my best friend," says JaeRene’s mom, Lindsay Locke.

Bobby James Brown is charged with Intoxication assault, accused of driving drunk, going the wrong way on the highway, and slamming into a vehicle the 19-year-old singer was riding in the back of in April 2021.

Investigators say Brown’s blood alcohol level was .19, double the legal limit. Defense attorneys made several motions this morning before Judge Teiva Bell outside the jury.

The defense is trying to get the blood alcohol evidence thrown out.

Three of JaeRene’s friends were also severely injured in the tragic crash, but they survived and are expected to testify in the case.