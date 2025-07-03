Accused carjacker in Galveston caught after stolen car overheats during police chase

article

A man accused of carjacking an elderly woman in Galveston was arrested Thursday after the stolen SUV he was driving overheated during a police chase.

Accused Carjacker Caught

What we know:

Galveston Police Captain Xavier Hancock said the incident began around 10:30 a.m. when a man pushed an elderly woman at the Bob Lyons Post Office, located at Broadway and 59th Street in Galveston, and then drove off in her SUV.

Galveston police quickly broadcast information about the stolen vehicle to nearby law enforcement agencies. Within 15 minutes, officers with the League City Police Department and deputies from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office spotted the SUV heading north on the Gulf Freeway.

Deputies attempted to pull over the driver, but he sped away, leading to a brief pursuit. The chase ended when the stolen SUV overheated, forcing the suspect to pull into the parking lot of a Webster restaurant, where he was arrested.

Hancock said the victim was shaken by the incident but was not physically harmed.

What we don't know:

Galveston Police did not release any identifying information about the suspect. His charges have not been finalized.