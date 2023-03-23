Academy Sports and Outdoors to sell Astros Gold Collection Gear in April

Did you miss the chance to get some of that flashy Astros Gold Collection gear? Well you have another chance.

According to a release from Academy Sports and Outdoors, all 32 Academy locations in the Greater Houston area will be able to find the gear in stores starting on April 1.

Academy will be the only retailer outside of the Astros team store that will be selling the gear from April 1 - April 3. The gear will also be available online at academy.com.

Store officials said all products will be in stores while supplies last, and more will be ordered during the season pending customer demand.