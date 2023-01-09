About 10 cars piled up after a crash on I-45 North at Mt. Houston, causing delays
HOUSTON - A multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on I-45 N has drivers piled up on Mt. Houston on the city's north side.
CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUOUS TRAFFIC UPDATES
Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly what caused the crash, but according to the Houston Police Department, a call came in about the crash at 1:20 p.m.
About 10 vehicles were involved in the pileup and while no deaths were reported, a handful of individuals were hospitalized. However, we're told several people refused treatment from emergency officials.
(Photo: SkyFOX)
No additional information has been shared, as of this writing, but as of 3:15 p.m. the roadway was cleared and traffic appeared to be moving.