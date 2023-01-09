A multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on I-45 N has drivers piled up on Mt. Houston on the city's north side.

Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly what caused the crash, but according to the Houston Police Department, a call came in about the crash at 1:20 p.m.

About 10 vehicles were involved in the pileup and while no deaths were reported, a handful of individuals were hospitalized. However, we're told several people refused treatment from emergency officials.

(Photo: SkyFOX)

No additional information has been shared, as of this writing, but as of 3:15 p.m. the roadway was cleared and traffic appeared to be moving.