Houston woman warning others after her jog ends face-to-face with a predator who was exposing himself

One woman’s daily jog ended with her calling the sheriff’s office for help. The woman had gone for a run in her Northeast Houston subdivision around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night and says she found herself alone and approached by a man who was exposing himself.

"He was standing by the bushes near the street, the main street."

As the man emerged from the bushes, this Atascocita area woman, who does not want to be identified, says his eyes seemed fixated right on her.

"I didn’t catch on to what he was doing until he started walking towards me and I asked him can I help him with something cause he looked lost, like he was staring straight at me."

There in the Eagle Springs Sub-Division on Timber Forest at Valley Lodge, she says the man was exposing himself to her, wearing a t-shirt and slightly pulled down basketball shorts.

"He started walking towards me even more. Then I noticed he was touching himself."

She was able to run and hide behind bushes.

"Good thing I had my phone on me. I was calling my husband to see if he could come and help me. The guy went back to his truck and it looked like he was looking for something. My next thought was maybe he was looking for a weapon."

She says she snapped a picture of the pick-up truck he was driving as he ultimately drove away.

"It was very traumatic and a very horrifying experience for me. I couldn’t even sleep last night. It was very traumatic and then I don’t know if I’ll be able to run by myself again."

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirms an investigation is underway after the woman filed a report. She says she did not get a good look at the man's face because he was wearing a black COVID-like face covering up to his eyes and a baseball cap.

She says she wants other women and children to beware, so they’re not outside alone and become potential targets.