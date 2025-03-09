'A DREAM COME TRUE': Carín León sets attendance record for Hispanic artist at Houston Rodeo

The Brief Carín León made history at the Houston Rodeo by drawing over 70,000 fans, setting a new attendance record for a Hispanic artist and becoming the first Mexican artist to perform on the main stage. His performance featured a 70-minute set with hits like "The One" and "El amor de mi Herida," alongside American music legends such as Reba McEntire and Post Malone. León's success at the Rodeo follows his recent achievements, including winning five Premio Lo Nuestro awards and a GRAMMY®, and expanding his "Boca Chueca Tour" in Europe.



What we know:

Carín León, the global Mexican music star, made history at the Rodeo on Sunday, drawing over 70,000 fans and setting a new attendance record for a Hispanic artist at the festival.

Record-breaking performance

The GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® winner delivered a 70-minute performance that captivated the audience.

León's performance marks a significant milestone, joining the ranks of legendary artists such as George Strait, Destiny's Child, Beyoncé, and Selena Quintanilla, who have all performed at this iconic venue.

During his set, León thrilled fans with hits like "The One," "El amor de mi Herida," "It Was Always You," "Según Quien," and "Primera Cita," starting with "Frene mis pies" as the introduction.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The anticipation for León's performance was high, with 70,000 tickets sold within hours, highlighting the growing popularity of contemporary Mexican music in the U.S.

León's success at the Houston Rodeo follows his debut at the 2025 Viña del Mar International Song Festival, where he won the Golden and Silver ‘Gaviotas’ trophies.

Earlier this year, León won five Premio Lo Nuestro awards and his first GRAMMY® for Best Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) for "Boca Chueca, Vol. 1."

What's next:

León's historic rodeo performance adds to his impressive international career.

Historic performance, expanded tour

He recently announced the expansion of his "Boca Chueca Tour" in Europe, with new dates in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and France. A special concert is scheduled for September 12 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.