Officers seize nearly 9,000 rounds of ammo at Texas border
BROWNSVILLE, Texas - A recent stop at a Texas border crossing resulted in nearly 9,000 rounds of ammunition being seized from a vehicle.
The vehicle was driven by a 65-year-old man attempting to cross into Mexico, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection release says.
Thousands of bullets seized
What we know:
The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 9, at the Los Indios International Bridge in Brownsville.
Officers referred the driver of the 2008 Chevy, a Mexican citizen, for a secondary outbound inspection. This process employed the help of a canine unit and a nonintrusive inspection system.
During this inspection, officers found bags of unreported ammunition of varying calibers, the release says, including .22, .357, .38, .40, .44, 9mm, and 10mm hidden within the vehicle.
In all, they say 8,985 rounds were seized.
The driver was arrested by DHS agents, and a criminal investigation has been launched.
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspect has not been released.
What they're saying:
"Our officers work diligently conducting inbound and outbound inspections, and their perseverance and dedication to the border security mission led to this significant seizure of ammunition," said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
The Source: Information in this article came from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.