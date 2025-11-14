Officers seize nearly 9,000 rounds of ammo at Texas border

article

The Brief CBP officers at the Los Indios International Bridge in Brownsville seized nearly 9,000 rounds of ammunition hidden in a vehicle. The 65-year-old Mexican driver was arrested after officers discovered multiple calibers of ammo during a secondary inspection. Officials say the seizure underscores ongoing efforts to stop illegal exports of weapons and ammunition across the U.S.-Mexico border.



A recent stop at a Texas border crossing resulted in nearly 9,000 rounds of ammunition being seized from a vehicle.

The vehicle was driven by a 65-year-old man attempting to cross into Mexico, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection release says.

Thousands of bullets seized

What we know:

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 9, at the Los Indios International Bridge in Brownsville.

Officers referred the driver of the 2008 Chevy, a Mexican citizen, for a secondary outbound inspection. This process employed the help of a canine unit and a nonintrusive inspection system.

During this inspection, officers found bags of unreported ammunition of varying calibers, the release says, including .22, .357, .38, .40, .44, 9mm, and 10mm hidden within the vehicle.

Featured article

In all, they say 8,985 rounds were seized.

The driver was arrested by DHS agents, and a criminal investigation has been launched.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

What they're saying:

"Our officers work diligently conducting inbound and outbound inspections, and their perseverance and dedication to the border security mission led to this significant seizure of ammunition," said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.