On Friday, August 25, around 9:50 A.M., Pearland Animal Control Officers were called to the 1900 Block of Lily Canyon Lane in Pearland, following reports of unrestrained dogs in the area.

Pearland Animal Control managed to successfully apprehend one of the dogs and was able to engage with local residents to trace the whereabouts of the dogs' owner(s). However, what they uncovered was far more alarming.

Upon contacting the owner through a telephone conversation, Animal Control Officers unveiled a more pressing situation. There were approximately seven dogs in the owner's backyard, exposed to the elements without access to water or shade, thus indicating neglectful conditions.

The case rapidly escalated as the Pearland Police Department took over the reins of the investigation, focusing on potential Animal Cruelty and Neglect charges. In light of the severity of the situation, a civil seizure warrant was promptly issued, encompassing all animals found on the premises.

Authorities have taken custody of a staggering 85 dogs from the owner. The Pearland Animal Shelter, burdened with the sudden influx of animals, has issued a public plea for assistance in locating foster homes and securing permanent placements for the affected dogs. Individuals willing and able to offer support are encouraged to reach out to the shelter via phone at 281-652-1970 or through email at pearlandpets@pearlandtx.gov .

The investigation remains ongoing and is currently classified as an active case. As developments unfold, concerned citizens and animal welfare advocates await further information regarding the fate of the seized dogs and potential legal actions against the owner.