82-year-old missing woman last seen in Sharpstown

82-year-old Hua Chen Chang was last seen in the 7700 block of Sands Point Drive at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Chang is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has shoulder-length white hair, brown eyes, and was wearing light-colored pants, possibly pajama pants, along with a long-sleeved sweater. She was holding an umbrella.

Chang is reported to have Alzheimer's.

Any information concerning the location of Hua Chen Chang is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or HPD Patrol at 7-3-884-3131.