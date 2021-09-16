8-year-old girl struck by SUV in north Harris Co., authorities say

article

Authorities say an 8-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in north Harris County on Thursday morning.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says there is a heavy police presence in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard between Kuykendahl Road and Rushworth Drive.

The constable’s office says a black SUV struck the 8-year-old girl.

Authorities said the girl was treated at the scene by EMS and Fire Department and then transported to the hospital.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

