8-month-old girl found after Amber Alert was issued in San Antonio

The Texas Department of Public Safety discontinued an Amber Alert for an abducted 8-month-old girl on Sunday, Dec. 13. She was reported to have been found safe Sunday afternoon.

San Antonio Police say the suspect Walter Duriso, 24, abducted Lauren Duriso around 8: 30 a.m.

He was last seen at the 9500 block of IH 10 West San Antonio.

Duriso may be driving a white 2017 Toyota Corolla, Texas license plate number KRS6026.

Police say the vehicle has front end damage, a broken windshield, and stickers on the back window.