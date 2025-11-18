Winning $78 million lottery ticket sold in Texas hasn't been claimed

article

The Brief A $78 million Lotto Texas jackpot ticket sold at Gordon’s Bait & Tackle in Brownsville remains unclaimed. The winner chose the cash-value option, worth $43.6 million before taxes, and has until May 14, 2026, to claim the prize. Officials urge the ticket holder to sign it, secure it safely, and contact the Texas Lottery to schedule a claim appointment.



A lottery ticket sold in South Texas over the weekend worth $78 million has yet to be claimed.

If the winner doesn't come forward, the Lotto Texas ticket will expire in May.

Winning Lotto Texas ticket

What we know:

The winning ticket was sold at Gordon’s Bait & Tackle at 7066 Padre Island Highway, in Brownsville.

The winner selected their own numbers, the release from the Texas Lottery Commission said. The winning numbers were 7-17-23-28-39-48.

The cash-value option was chosen when the ticket was purchased, so the winner will receive $43.6 million before taxes when they claim the prize.

The win clocks in at the sixth-largest in the history of Lotto Texas, just behind an $83.5 million winning ticket sold in Austin Feb. 17, 2025. November's jackpot started growing Feb. 19, when the prize reset at $5 million.

What's next:

If the winner does not come forward, the ticket will expire May 14, 2026.

Texas Lottery seeks winner

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled that a lucky player purchased the jackpot-winning ticket for this long-awaited Lotto Texas jackpot win, which is one of the largest in the game’s history," said Courtney Arbour, executive director of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), which oversees the Texas Lottery. "We look forward to meeting and congratulating the winner when they come forward to claim the prize. Texans can feel confident that wins like this are supported by secure, well-managed games under TDLR. If you believe you are the lucky ticket holder, please sign your ticket, keep it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim your prize."