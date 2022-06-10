7 puppies rescued in Oklahoma after dog gives birth under home

A crew of firefighters rescued seven puppies on Thursday after a pet dog gave birth underneath a house in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to the Tulsa Fire Department, a concerned resident called the department on June 9 and notified them that her dog had given birth to puppies underneath her home.

The fire department said the team made "quick work of the rescue" and had to crawl under the house and all the way to the front to where the seven puppies were located.

"The owner was beyond grateful," Tulsa Fire wrote Thursday. "Avery Daisy, the mother of the puppies, is happy that her babies are safe."

The post said Avery’s owner will soon be visiting the vet to have the puppies spayed.

The Tulsa Fire Department said the team made "quick work of the rescue" and had to crawl under the house and all the way to the front to where the seven puppies were located. (Credit: Tulsa Fire Department via Storyful)

"In the meantime, there will be puppy love going around until they are old enough to be given good homes," the department continued.

RELATED: Firefighters rescue ‘lone survivor’ baby elk from massive New Mexico wildfire

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.