2 people shot at driving on 610 North near the Galleria; 1 hospitalized

The Brief Two people were shot at while driving on 610 North near Westheimer Road. One male was shot in the abdomen and leg, and the woman passenger was not reported injured. There is no information on the possible suspect.



Houston police are investigating after one person was shot while driving on the highway near the Galleria early Monday morning.

Possible road rage shooting

What we know:

According to Lieutenant Willkens with the Houston Police Department, a man and woman were driving in the main lanes of 610 North near Westheimer Road when they heard two gunshots.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The two said they ducked and pulled off the road. At that moment, the male driver realized he had been shot in the abdomen and leg, police report. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Both the male and female are in their mid-20s, according to officials.

What we don't know:

There is no information on a possible suspect.

According to the man and woman, they don't know why they were shot at.