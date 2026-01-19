2 people shot at driving on 610 North near the Galleria; 1 hospitalized
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after one person was shot while driving on the highway near the Galleria early Monday morning.
Possible road rage shooting
What we know:
According to Lieutenant Willkens with the Houston Police Department, a man and woman were driving in the main lanes of 610 North near Westheimer Road when they heard two gunshots.
Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
The two said they ducked and pulled off the road. At that moment, the male driver realized he had been shot in the abdomen and leg, police report. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Both the male and female are in their mid-20s, according to officials.
What we don't know:
There is no information on a possible suspect.
According to the man and woman, they don't know why they were shot at.
The Source: Information provided by Lt. Willkens at the scene.