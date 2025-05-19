$60k cash gone in seconds; help identify Houston jugging suspect

The Brief A Houston man says $60,000 was stolen from his car in a suspected jugging incident after he withdrew the money from a Capital One Bank. Security video shows a black Toyota RAV4 trailing him to an auto shop, where a suspect was seen taking something from his vehicle. Houston police are investigating, and proposed legislation could soon create a specific criminal charge for jugging in Texas.



A Houston man who asked to remain anonymous said he was targeted in a jugging incident on May 15 that cost him $60,000.

Watched, followed and victimized

What we know:

The man told FOX 26 he withdrew the money — part of an accident settlement — from the Capital One Bank in Midtown to buy a car and repair his roof.

"I was just trying to have the cash to try to negotiate better and that kind of thing. I never expected it was going to all disappear," he said.

He said he spent nearly two hours at the bank discussing the transaction in an open booth and believes others nearby could have overheard how much he was withdrawing.

He left the bank around 5 p.m. and arrived at an auto shop at 2521 N. Main about 20 minutes later.

Security video from the auto shop shows a black Toyota RAV4 driving up and down the street several times before pulling into the lot. A person is seen getting out of the SUV, crouching behind vehicles, and taking something from the victim’s car before driving off.

"I didn’t tell anyone about this transaction," the man said.

Dig deeper:

He said bank representatives later confirmed that the same RAV4 was seen on Capital One’s surveillance footage. FOX 26 has reached out to Capital One for confirmation and has not yet received a response.

Houston police confirmed they are investigating the case as a burglary of a motor vehicle.

What's Jugging?

Big picture view:

While Texas does not have a specific charge for jugging, the Texas Bankers Association defines the crime as "a type of crime that involves stealing money from people who have just withdrawn cash from a bank or ATM."

Depending on the circumstances, jugging cases can currently be charged as burglary or robbery.

House Bill 1902, which passed the Texas House earlier this month, would create a specific charge for jugging and enhance penalties in related theft cases.

"I just want police to catch these guys," the victim said.

Anyone who recognizes the RAV4 or has information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest or conviction.