A young Houston girl suffered injuries after a car crashed into the home she was in, striking her.

Houston Police Lieutenant Crowson says officers arrived at 6400 Ludington around 4:53 p.m. after reports a vehicle struck a home. Officials report a 60-year-old man drove into the home after suffering medical issues and passing out behind the wheel.

Car crashes into home on Ludington. (Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department via Twitter)

A 4-year-old inside the home was hit and became trapped under the car. The young girl was rescued from beneath the car and suffered from a broken leg, but is expected to survive.

There were a couple of juveniles in the car with the man, but none were injured, Crowson said.

According to authorities, there were no signs of intoxication, but police will investigate.