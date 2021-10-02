Child, 6, seriously injured after speeding car causes them to crash against pole

article

Authorities say a 6-year-old child was seriously injured Friday night in downtown Houston following a crash with a speeding vehicle that caused their own car to end up against a pole.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to Houston police, it happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 2001 block of St. Joseph St. near Chartres, where the driver of a Dodge Challenger reportedly ran a red light. That's when the driver crashed into another car, officials say, with two parents and their 6-year-old child inside.

Officers on the scene said the parents were OK but the child suffered the worst of injuries and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

The other driver, meanwhile, was also not injured from the crash and could be facing charges depending on the outcome of the investigation. It's unclear, as of this writing, if the driver was under the influence during the time of the crash.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

This is a developing story.