Father's Day is approaching and apparently, things are not looking too great for single dads in Texas.

A recent study from LawnStarter looked at 200 of the biggest U.S. cities to find the best (and worst) cities for single dads to live in. Researchers based their findings on affordability, work-life balance, childcare costs, public school quality as well as support programs.

The findings led LawnStarter to find six Texas cities among the top 10 worst. Brownsville was first named, followed by Killeen, then Mesquite was ranked 4th worst, and Laredo right afterward. Pasadena came out as 9th worst and for 10th, Garland, Texas actually tied with Port St. Lucie Florida.

No Texas cities were named among the top 10, but Frisco, Texas was able to make the top 15 at #12.

Read the full study and how other cities compared by clicking here.