59-year-old man shot at Sterling Bay Apartments in Baytown

Baytown Police say David Lavigne, 59, was shot and killed in the doorway of an apartment in the 4600 block of Quail Hollow Drive on Dec. 23.

Lavigne's wife called 911 saying her husband had been shot.

Police say someone knocked on an apartment door that was opened by Lavigne and fired multiple gunshots into his abdomen.

Officers found Lavigne unresponsive when they arrived. He was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was declared dead.

Baytown Police are asking for any tips related to this shooting. Baytown Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.