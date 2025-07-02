55 years without parole: Convicted child predator sentenced in Montgomery County

article

The Brief Sean Michael Gates, 41, was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child. A Montgomery County jury sentenced Gates to 55 years in prison without parole. Prosecutors highlighted the victim's bravery and stated the sentence ensures Gates will not harm another child.



A Montgomery County jury on Thursday convicted 41-year-old Sean Michael Gates of continuous sexual abuse of a child and sentenced him to 55 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child

Big picture view:

The verdict and sentence were handed down in the 435th District Court, with Judge Patty Maginnis presiding. Prosecutors Tamara Tyler and Katherine Wiethorn secured the conviction, concluding a case that revealed years of hidden abuse.

During the trial, jurors heard testimony from six witnesses, including law enforcement officers involved in the investigation, a forensic interviewer who aided the child's disclosure, medical professionals who corroborated the abuse, and family members who spoke to the long-term emotional impact.

Prosecutors urged the jury to deliver a sentence that would prevent Gates from harming another child, commending the victim's courage in testifying. The child victim also testified, sharing her experience despite her fear of Gates.

Following emotional testimony from the victim and her family, the jury returned a sentence reflecting the crime's severity. Gates will serve the entirety of his 55-year sentence in prison.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office expressed gratitude to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation and support. The DA's office stated that protecting children and pursuing justice for survivors remains central to its mission.

What they're saying:

Prosecutor Tamara Tyler: "This brave child found the courage to speak the truth, and today, her voice was finally heard. Justice was served because she refused to be silenced."

District Attorney Brett Ligon: "This case represents the very reason we do what we do. There is no sentence long enough to undo the damage, but this verdict guarantees the defendant will never hurt another child again."