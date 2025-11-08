5-year-old killed in NE Harris Co. crash involving suspected intoxicated driver

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a 5-year-old girl was killed in a Friday night crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver, driving the wrong way.

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 20-year-old Carlos Garcia Pineda was driving eastbound near the 8300 block of East Mount Houston Road when we entered the westbound lanes and hit a vehicle head-on. Gonzalez said Pineda showed signs of intoxication and is expected to be charged with intoxicated manslaughter.

The vehicle was being driven by a 28-year-old woman who had her 5-year-old daughter in the backseat. Deputies said the girl was not restrained.

Emergency responders transported all three to area hospitals. Gonzalez said both drivers had serious injuries. The girl was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The extent of the injuries sustained by the drivers is not currently known.