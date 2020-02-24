5-year-old girl shot at apartment in northwest Houston

Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 5-year-old girl in the hospital.

Firefighters responded to a report of an electrical shock at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of W 34th Street at around 1 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters found a 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound and rushed her to the hospital in critical condition. She is now said to be in stable condition.

Houston police responded to the scene and are investigating the shooting.

Police say the mother awoke after hearing a gunshot and found the 5-year-old girl on the ground and her 14-year-old son in a panic. Authorities say the son picked up the gun off of the ground and fled the apartment.

Investigators are trying to determine if the shooting was accidental.

